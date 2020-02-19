Tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 SB at I-77

Tractor-trailer crash blocks portion of I-85 SB
February 19, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 6:32 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer blocked a portion of Interstate 85 southbound in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened on I-85 southbound near I-77 southbound, blocking three of four lanes between Statesville Road and Brookshire Boulevard.

Debris could be seen scattered across the roadway.

I-85 northbound to I-485 outer to I-77 can be used as an alternate to re-access I-85.

There’s no word on what may have caused the crash.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.