Tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 SB at I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer blocked a portion of Interstate 85 southbound in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened on I-85 southbound near I-77 southbound, blocking three of four lanes between Statesville Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
Debris could be seen scattered across the roadway.
I-85 northbound to I-485 outer to I-77 can be used as an alternate to re-access I-85.
There’s no word on what may have caused the crash.
