Thief wanted in Chesterfield County store robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An adult or teen male is being sought in a robbery that unfolded at a Chesterfield County Dollar General store late Tuesday night.
Deputies say the robber went into the Dollar General on Hwy 9 around 9:30 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money.
The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
Deputies say they are continuing to search for the robber. Anyone with information should contact law enforcement.
