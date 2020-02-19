14th Annual Polar Bear Motorcycle Run raises $3,400 for Nazareth Child & Family Connection

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of motorcycles roared through the streets of Salisbury on Saturday, February 1, combining a good time for a good cause. The event, the 14th Annual Polar Bear Run, raised $3,400 for Nazareth Child & Family Connection.
The ride began at Kennedy-Hall American Legion Post 106, made a stop at Samuel C. Hart American Legion Post 14 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3006 before ending back at Kennedy-Hall.
This was the 14th year the event has been held with proceeds going to a different charity each year.
Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families. In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has outpatient facilities in Salisbury, Lexington and Albemarle serving individuals with mental health, substance abuse, developmental disabilities, as well as behavioral health needs.
Nazareth offers an array of services, including family foster care, adoptions, transitional living services for young adults, level two therapeutic residential, individual and group outpatient therapy, psychiatric services and outpatient substance abuse therapy in Rowan, Davidson and Stanly counties.
If you would like more information about giving or volunteering at Nazareth, please contact Blair Wilson, Director of Development, at 704.279.5556 ext. 113 or by emailing btrexler@nazcfc.org.
