'Suspicious’ fire at Balls Creek Campground was intentionally set, lab tests confirm

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive fire at the historic Balls Creek Campground in Catawba County last year was intentionally set, officials confirmed Wednesday, after receiving results from the crime lab.
The “suspicious” fire the night of September 29, 2019 destroyed dozens of cabins, known as tents, that were connected to each other on the grounds.
The site along Buffalo Shoals Road has been a gathering spot for prayers and retreats since the 1850s.
“Because of the historic and religious significance of Balls Creek Campground, a joint task force of local, state and federal authorities including Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and United States Department of Justice – ATF, have been and will continue investigating the fire which destroyed 40 tents and damaged 9 others,” Catawba County officials said Wednesday.
At least 16 fire departments responded to the call, but the fire still destroyed 30 percent of the historic campground.
People who own the cabins on the site say they can’t understand why anyone would set fire to the place.
“I pray that it is not true,” said Debbie Hurley.
Penny Connor, whose family has been coming to the site for generations, hopes if someone was involved that they are caught and prosecuted. She also hopes for something else, she said.
“I would like to have a word of prayer with them, I really would,” Connor said.
Investigators looked into whether the fire could have been set as retaliation by students at rival schools, which was rumored. In October, officials said they had received a tip “regarding a rumor that the task force needed to investigate.”
“According to task force investigators, it is a belief in the Bandys and Maiden communities that the fire may have been intentionally set as a retaliative measure related to animosity between students at Bandys High School and Maiden High School,” Catawba County Emergency Management said. “The task force is investigating this allegation, which as of the time of this release, has neither been corroborated nor refuted.”
Investigators stressed to the public that the new allegation was “only one piece of the broader investigation which has many facets.” Officials say they have interviewed students from both schools, but have found no evidence that any of them were involved in the fire.
Sheriff Donald Brown released a statement late Thursday that none of the leads and tips that pointed to the students has been substantiated. School Superintendent Dr. Matthew Stover also released a statement saying there was no evidence of any incident at the game.
Anyone with information related to this criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241.
