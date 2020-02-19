Steph Curry’s latest Hollywood flick debuts in theaters soon. Here’s where to see it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - NBA star Steph Curry’s latest Hollywood movie is about to hit the big screen, including select theaters in his hometown of Charlotte.
“Jump Shot” is a documentary about Kenny Sailors, a man from Wyoming who is pretty much unknown today, but who is credited with inventing the shot in the 1940s.
The film is scheduled for a one-night-only screening on April 2, according to the publicity firm, 22 Spring.
Tickets to “Jump Shot” are available at tickets.jumpshotmovie.com. It is playing at theaters across the state, including four in the Triangle.
Even Curry, the film’s executive director, stumbles when asked if he knows who invented the shot. Curry, the Golden State Warriors star and former Davidson College standout, has relied on the shot his entire career.
“Who knows, I mean,” Curry says in an interview in the movie, rubbing his chin as he tries to think of the person’s name.
Curry’s comments appear in the movie trailer, which 22 Spring sent to the Observer Wednesday.
Other basketball legends, including Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Nancy Lieberman and Bob Knight, also are interviewed in the film. Many also grapple to name Sailors when asked for the inventor’s name, including Nowitzki.
The documentary portrays Sailors as an inspirational figure who served his country in the military and used his basketball prowess to uplift others. He died in 2016 at the age of 95.
“I hope to have as much as an impact as Kenny did,” Curry says in the trailer, emphasizing how important Sailors’ invention was to his success.
“I can’t play above the rim, so the jump shot is my only weapon,” Curry says.
