Rain moves out Tuesday night - snow next?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will plow through the Carolinas overnight and push the rain eastward by daybreak. You’ll notice a 10 degree drop in temperatures from highs in the low 60s earlier on Tuesday to highs in the low 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Other than that, Wednesday looks largely uneventful.
I can’t say the same thing about Thursday. Another patch of precipitation will roll across the region and like some earlier episodes this winter, there’s a good bet you’ll see snow in the mix again Thursday afternoon. As always the follow up question is – will there be any accumulation? The answer is a definite maybe.
The atmosphere aloft is VERY cold giving us high confidence snowfall will make the trip to the surface. But actual surface air temperatures are unlikely to fall below freezing and the ground temperatures are still quite warm from recent warm weather. Also, we don’t have any strong storm centers moving through the region either at the surface or associated with the jet stream aloft. That makes the snowfall less likely to overcome and overwhelm the lingering warm conditions near the ground.
With all that said, if everything came together for the heaviest burst of snow, I would not rule out someone sees an inch (or a little more) of snow accumulating on exposed surfaces such as deck railings. Streets and sidewalks will likely melt more of the snow due to the retention of the recent heat. Nevertheless, any time snow (ice crystals) are landing on the ground, naturally slick spots can and will develop. So be careful moving around Thursday afternoon and evening, and that includes walking as much as anything else.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
