Rain moves out Tuesday night - snow next?

With all that said, if everything came together for the heaviest burst of snow, I would not rule out someone sees an inch (or a little more) of snow accumulating on exposed surfaces such as deck railings. Streets and sidewalks will likely melt more of the snow due to the retention of the recent heat. Nevertheless, any time snow (ice crystals) are landing on the ground, naturally slick spots can and will develop. So be careful moving around Thursday afternoon and evening, and that includes walking as much as anything else.