Person fatally shot in Chester County community

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed in Chester County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Pinckney Road between Cox Avenue and Perry’s Drive, in the West Chester community. Deputies confirmed one person, identified only as a male, was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The sheriff’s office has called SLED to help investigate the shooting.
There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131.
