One dead in Mooresville house fire

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a home caught fire in Mooresville early Wednesday morning, Lake Norman fire officials confirm.
The fire sparked around 4 a.m. at a home on Shoreline Loop, blowing off the roof and all the windows at the home.
Fire officials believe there was only one person inside the home when the fire started. It took between 40 and 50 firefighters 30 minutes to control the fire.
The SBI is assisting with the investigation as officials work to determine what sparked the flames.
No names were provided.
