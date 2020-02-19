Mother charged after 3-year-old boys found alone in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A mother is charged after her two young boys were found alone in Chester, South Carolina Monday afternoon.
Police say the 3-year-old boys were found playing in a truck on Hinton Street near College Street with no parent or guardian around.
The Chester Police Department put a message on Facebook asking for help, and later got in touch with the boys’ mother, identified as 26-year-old Ashley Barnn.
Just after 2 p.m., police said they had located a family member and that the boys were doing well “because of this community.”
“Through your diligence, we have been able to locate a family member. We want to thank each of you for your assistance,” police said in an updated Facebook post. “The children are doing well because of this community and how you reacted to this incident.”
Barnn was charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. The children have been taken into Emergency Protective Custody.
WBTV chose to blur the children’s faces after the family member was located.
No further information about the case has been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.