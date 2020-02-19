Missing Rowan Co. man diagnosed with schizophrenia could be heading to Tennessee

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who hasn’t been seen for several days.
Austin Scott Reed, 24, was last seen on Sunday, February 16, at his home on Chaffin Road in Woodleaf. His mother told officials that Reed has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has left home before, but has always returned within 24 hours.
Reed’s family has checked locations near his home but have not found him. A person reported seeing Reed walking on Foster Road around 4 p.m. Sunday and offered him a ride, deputies say, but Reed told the person he was headed to Tennessee. It was reported he a sister in Sparta, Tenn.
Reed is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall and 145 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, blue jeans speckled with paint, a long-sleeve shirt and tie-up boots.
Anyone who sees Reed or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or your local 911.
