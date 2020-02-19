Man charged with armed bank robbery after police pursuit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man after an armed bank robbery and a police pursuit in Charlotte Tuesday.
Detectives have charged 58-year-old Alvin James Pierce with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Officers responded to reports of a robbery from business at Fifth Third Bank on Oakdale Road around 11:52 a.m.
In this case, police say the suspect entered the business and demanded money from the teller by the threat of a gun. Witnesses at the scene stated that the suspect left in a white Nissan Rogue.
A short time later, detectives located a white Nissan Rogue nearby. A police helcipoter responded and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
As the suspect vehicle exited Interstate 85 at Billy Graham Highway, the vehicle stopped and officers were able to safely approach to detain the driver without further incident.
During the pursuit, there were no vehicle collisions and no one was injured.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Pierce. Pierce was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
