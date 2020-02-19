Man charged for murder of man killed in 2019 Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives have charged 30-year-old Christopher Summitt for the murder of Jimmy Tilley, killed in a Charlotte crash in Oct. 2019.
The crash happened on Little Rock Road at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Officers say the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck in the front yard of a home. The man on the motorcycle, 58-year-old Jimmy Tilley, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CMPD said that “after evaluating evidence gathered through the course of the investigation, this case is now being investigated as a homicide.” According to the incident report, several witnesses told police the suspect in the pickup truck intentionally ran over the motorcyclist.
The homeowners told WBTV there was a loud boom and they walked outside and saw the pickup truck on top of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was still under the truck.
As a result of continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified Summitt as a suspect in this case. CMPD officers worked with deputies from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office to locate and arrest Summitt. Summitt was interviewed and taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
