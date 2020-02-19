Man accused of setting home on fire, smashing car windows after argument with mom

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 34-year-old man is accused of setting a mobile home on fire and smashing several car windows after an argument with his mother in Lincoln County.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Andy Norman has been charged with one count of second degree arson and injury to personal property.
On Tuesday, deputies and firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Forest Wehunt Road in Cherryville.
When officers arrived, they learned that Norman and his mother had gotten into an argument. Officials say they learned that Norman became irate, damaged several vehicles and set the mobile home on fire.
When firefighters arrived, the back area of the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.
A witness told deputies that Norman was throwing items on the fire in the mobile home and breaking windows in three vehicles with a stick.
Lincoln County EMS and the Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on the scene, but officials say the Normans refused treatment by EMS.
Norman was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
The Fire Marshal and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated the incident.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.