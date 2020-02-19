Livingston superintendent warns principals of viral challenge after student breaks arm

“Your immediate attention to this matter is requested. It’s called the Tripping Jump Challenge and it started from the video app, Tik Tok. It works like this: Three people line up, and when the person in the middle jumps, the other two kick the person’s legs from under him or her. This can cause serious injuries to the target middle jumper such as broken bones, concussions and worse. We ask that you notify your staff about this challenge and have your PE coaches educate each class on the dangers of this activity and that participation in this behavior will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary action,” the statement read.