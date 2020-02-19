Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The first of more than a dozen hearings by the General Assembly on whether South Carolina should sell its state owned utility had senators questioning the officials who reviewed the proposals. The Senate Finance Committee spent six hours Tuesday getting more information. NextEra Energy of Florida wants to buy Santee Cooper, and senators asked about NextEra requiring that it gets to bypass regulators and have lawmakers set some rates and the company to charge for a new $2 billion power plant while it is being constructed. Some lawmakers said bypassing regulators is what got Santee Cooper into $4 billion of debt for its minority share in two nuclear plants that were never finished.