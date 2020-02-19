Johnson C. Smith peaking as the CIAA Tournament starts next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heading into the CIAA Tournament last season, Johnson C. Smith had 8 wins, but what a difference a year makes. They are currently 17-7 overall including 4 straight victories. You can say the Golden Bulls are peaking at the right time with 2 games left in the regular season.
“We were sick all summer,” said coach Stephen Joyner Sr. about last year’s season. “But it also indicated what we needed to do to get better. Certainly we think from last year to this year we are a lot more together as a group. Therefore we can focus on the things we need to focus on in terms of helping us win.”
JCSU is currently tied for 1st place in the Southern Division with Winston-Salem State. The two rivals meet Wednesday in Brayboy Gym with the winner taking control of their destiny with one game to go.
The senior leadership of Cayse Minor and Aaron Asdair has led the way for this team, but the play of Minor has been special.
He is currently 4th in the league in scoring at 19.7 points per game and that averge goes up in conference games to 20.1 per contest.
“Cayse knows how to use his talents to the benefits of himself and for the benefit of the team,” said coach. “He can play on both ends of the court. He can be equally as good on defense as he is on offense.”
The upcoming CIAA tourney could be one of the best ever on the men’s side of the bracket. Six of the twelve teams currently have winning records and no one is the clear cut favorite. JCSU is one of the 6 with the winning record so why not the Golden Bulls as they look to win the final tournament played in the Queen City. The tourney will shift to Baltimore next year.
“We always talk about the opportunities that a season presents and certainly this season presents an opportunity that we can win the last championship after a 15 year run here in Charlotte. It’s been 15 good years. This year has been very special. I think the guys are buying in, they’re trying hard, they’re working well together. We have a chance to be successful.”
The final CIAA tournament in Charlotte will run from February 25-29 at Bojangles’ Coliseum and the Spectrum Center.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.