Horry County Fire Rescue canine retires after 5 years on the job

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue celebrated one of their own’s retirement on Wednesday.
Summer, a certified Accelerant Detection Canine, has officially retired after her five-year career with the investigative unit team.
The 10-year-old black lab worked with handler and Chief Investigator James Cyganiewicz on more than 260 investigations. She was HCFR’s second Accelerant Detection Canine.
HCFR currently has Crosby as it’s only Accelerant Detection Canine now that Summer has retired, but is in the process of applying for another dog through a scholarship in the State Farm Arson Dog Training Program.
