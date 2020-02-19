Friends, Lucky Dog coworkers remember 24-year-old killed in hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are trying to find out who hit a 24-year-old bicyclist with their car, and never stopped.
It happened on Harrisburg Road Monday night. cyclist Franklin Leal was on his way home from work at Lucky Dog Bark and Brew.
“We were in a total state of shock, and it’s still very hard to believe,” friend Denver Lawrence says.
Lawrence knew Franklin just about his whole life.
“Somebody like Franklin, it just, it doesn’t seem fair,” another friend, Stefanos Ayiannidis says.
Franklin was hit by a car while riding his bike Monday night. He was headed home from work.
“That is forever going to torment me,” Lawrence says. “Because he had so much more to live for, and such a long life ahead of him, and I feel like it was just taken from him.”
Franklin’s friends say he was the most positive person any of them have known.
“He’s the first person to tell you that he loves you, he tells you that he’s proud of you,” Ayiannidis says.
“There wasn’t an interaction with Franklin that wasn’t positive from start to finish,” Lawrence adds.
Lawrence had to tell Franklin’s co-workers at Lucky Dog Bark and Brew, the news of his friend’s death.
“They literally all broke down crying with me, and gave me a hug,” he says. “And I could just instantly tell the impact that Franklin had made on them, that they care so much.”
“I kind of was not even comprehending what the words were said,” Lucky Dog Manager Rachel Biernat says.
The messages have poured in there, where Franklin connected most with the community - people remembering the joyful dog handler.
“The dogs would just radiate to him,” fellow dog handler Marcus Bishop says. “He loved his job here, and the dogs loved him even more.”
Now, they all wait to see if the person who hit their friend with a car will be found, or come forward.
“At the end of the day, even if that doesn’t happen, this person is going to have to live with what they’ve done,” Lawrence says. “Knowing that they’ve robbed the world of a genuine and pure spirit, and just one of the greatest people I’ve ever come in contact with.”
Police officers are looking for a 2005 to 2008 white Toyota Corolla, with damage to the front right side, a broken headlight, and a missing passenger-side front bumper. If you see this, call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department right away.
The employees of Lucky Dog Bark and Brew have created a verified GoFundMe page found here. Proceeds will go to the Leal family.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.