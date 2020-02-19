Forever Family: Meet Wyatt

Wyatt needs a family to visit him at Holy Angels, to hold his hand, to watch him meet goals, to walk with him on this journey. We are not looking for a family to take him home, to be experts with feeding tubes and medications or know the answers. Wyatt needs a family to visit him, to claim him as a son and to love him. Wyatt needs a family to tell him he is not alone in this world and to sit with him, to read to him, to run their fingers through that blonde hair and watch him smile with innocence and joy from finding delight in simple things.