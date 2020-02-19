First responders gearing up for potential winter weather over next 48 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just as our first alert weather team has been getting you ready for the possibility of winter weather, our first responders are doing the same.
Gaston County Emergency Medical Services says the next 48 hours can get extremely busy, especially if icy conditions impact roads.
Even if the roads are clear from ice, first responders say getting to you inside your house can be a whole different situation. Ice doesn’t just happen on roads, it happens on your sidewalks, and on your driveways.
“We have to account for getting people on the stretcher to the ambulance safely," says Deputy Chief at GEMS, Jamie McConnell.
But winter weather doesn’t stop Gaston County Emergency Medical Services; they’re prepared.
Two of their new ambulances have four-wheel drive, which is extra useful for driving in winter conditions. The rest of their vehicles have snow chains.
This means in emergency situations, they can still get to you on the roads, ice or snow.
Once crews get to a call, if there’s ice on the sidewalk or driveway, they have salt buckets on hand.
“We always have buckets of salt in the truck to throw out onto the sidewalk and driveways to make sure we can safely get the patient out and into the driveway safely [on a stretcher]” says McConnell.
They also put YakTraks, a type of portable snowshoe, on their feet.
“So if there is an accumulation of snow, it keeps them from slipping and sliding around," says McConnell.
GEMS says a majority of their calls during winter weather come from wrecks on the roads. Often times, situations where people shouldn’t be driving on the roads in the first place.
“Running those extra calls keeps us from getting to medical emergencies cause were tied up trying to get people off of the roadways,” says McConnell.
Mecklenburg County Emergency Management agrees; listen to emergency crews and avoid putting yourself or other first responders in danger.
“The more people on the roads, the more potiential there is for accidents, and that means an increased need for first responders," says Emergency Management Planner with Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management, Hannah Sanborn.
