First Alert: Winter weather aims for Carolinas through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Out with the wet weather, and in with colder air! Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s as the sun sets this evening.
Clouds will return during the late evening and overnight hours ahead our next big weather maker! Another batch of precipitation will roll across the region and like some earlier episodes this winter, there’s a good bet you’ll see snow in the mix again as we move through Thursday morning into the afternoon.
As always, the follow up question is – will there be any accumulation? The answer for most WBTV-area neighborhoods is yes!
As for the timing, we’ll likely see snow break out in the mountains around daybreak, but rain is more likely around Charlotte with sunrise readings near 40°. But as the morning unfolds and the precipitation picks up in intensity, temperatures will fall into the 30s changing the rain over to snow for the afternoon.
The atmosphere aloft is VERY cold giving us high confidence snowfall will make the trip down to the surface. But actual surface air temperatures are unlikely to fall below freezing and the ground temperatures are still quite warm from recent readings in the mild 60s. Also, we don’t have any strong storm centers moving through the region either at the surface or associated with the jet stream aloft, so that makes the snowfall less likely to overcome and overwhelm the lingering warm conditions near the ground.
With all that said, if everything came together for the heaviest burst of snow, I would not rule out someone sees an inch or two of snow accumulating on non-road surfaces. Streets and sidewalks will likely melt more of the snow due to the retention of the recent heat.
Nevertheless, any time snow (ice crystals) are landing on the ground, naturally, slick spots can and will develop. So be careful moving around Thursday afternoon and evening, and that’s especially so Thursday night and Friday morning as all neighborhoods fall in the frigid 20s.
Looking beyond the frigid start, Friday will bring more sunshine along with a chilly breeze and highs only getting back to the low 40s, while the weekend appears to feature a good deal of sunshine with afternoon readings rebounding into the seasonal 50s.
- Meteorologists Jonathan Stacey & Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.