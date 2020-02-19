First Alert: Winter weather aims for Carolinas through Thursday

The atmosphere aloft is VERY cold giving us high confidence snowfall will make the trip down to the surface. But actual surface air temperatures are unlikely to fall below freezing and the ground temperatures are still quite warm from recent readings in the mild 60s. Also, we don’t have any strong storm centers moving through the region either at the surface or associated with the jet stream aloft, so that makes the snowfall less likely to overcome and overwhelm the lingering warm conditions near the ground.