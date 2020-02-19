First Alert: Snow in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The good news about today is that last night’s rain has pulled away for the most part, so there shouldn’t be much more than a passing sprinkle or two around for the rest of the day.
That’s about where the good news ends. With last night’s cold front just to our south, we’ll likely stay damp and chilly all day with lots of clouds and cooler temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Neighborhoods north of I-40, deeper into the colder and drier air, may be fortunate enough to some sun. Not so for the rest of us.
We’ll stay mostly cloudy but generally dry tonight with lows in the upper 30s.
I can’t say the same thing about Thursday. Another batch of precipitation will roll across the region and like some earlier episodes this winter, there’s a good bet you’ll see snow in the mix again as we move through Thursday morning into the afternoon.
As always, the follow up question is – will there be any accumulation? The answer for most WBTV-area neighborhoods is yes! As for the timing, we’ll likely see snow break out in the mountains around daybreak, but rain is more likely around Charlotte with sunrise readings near 40°.
But as the morning unfolds and the precipitation picks up in intensity, temperatures will fall into the 30s changing the rain over to snow for the afternoon.
The atmosphere aloft is VERY cold giving us high confidence snowfall will make the trip down to the surface. But actual surface air temperatures are unlikely to fall below freezing and the ground temperatures are still quite warm from recent readings in the mild 60s.
Also, we don’t have any strong storm centers moving through the region either at the surface or associated with the jet stream aloft, so that makes the snowfall less likely to overcome and overwhelm the lingering warm conditions near the ground.
With all that said, if everything came together for the heaviest burst of snow, I would not rule out someone sees an inch or two of snow accumulating on non-road surfaces. Streets and sidewalks will likely melt more of the snow due to the retention of the recent heat. Nevertheless, any time snow (ice crystals) are landing on the ground, naturally, slick spots can and will develop.
So be careful moving around Thursday afternoon and evening, and that’s especially so Thursday night and Friday morning as all neighborhoods fall in the frigid 20s.
Looking beyond the frigid start, Friday will bring more sunshine along with a chilly breeze and highs only getting back to the low 40s, while the weekend appears to feature a good deal of sunshine with afternoon readings rebounding into the seasonal 50s.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
