SWAT situation underway in Chester County, neighbors advised to stay inside

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement officials are on the scene of a SWAT situation in Chester County Wednesday afternoon.
The situation is happening in the area of West Elliott Street in Chester. Officials are advising neighbors in the area to stay inside, as this is a fluid situation.
Chester County deputies say the SWAT team on scene is setting up a perimeter on a house. The male subject inside is believed to be armed.
Officers were there on an investigation when this happened. Officials say there have been no shots fired.
This is a developing story and officials say further information will be released at a later time.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.