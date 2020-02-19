Corruption trial for Durham billionaire starts in Charlotte federal court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial of a Durham billionaire and two associates accused of trying to bribe the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner is set to begin in a Charlotte federal court on Wednesday.
Greg Lindberg and two employees were indicted by a federal grand jury last spring along with then-North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes on multiple corruption-related charges.
Hayes pleaded guilty in October to a charge of lying to federal investigators. He has not yet been sentenced.
Federal prosecutors and attorneys for Lindberg and his two co-defendants spent Tuesday morning arguing pre-trial motions and selected a jury in the afternoon.
Lawyers will give opening statements on Wednesday morning.
The trial is expected to unmask more details of Lindberg’s political operation, which has given millions of dollars to both Republicans and Democrats, including the NCGOP, North Carolina Democratic Party and the North Carolina Republican House Caucus, among others.
