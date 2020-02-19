CMS monitoring expected winter weather Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is monitoring forecasts as winter weather is expected to impact the Charlotte area Thursday.
“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leadership are closely monitoring the weather forecast and the anticipated chance for winter weather on Thursday. District leadership will collaborate with county emergency officials as well as CDOT to determine the best decision with safety for students and staff as top priority. The district will alert families, students and staff using our normal communications channels. Additionally, any alert of a change in school schedules will be posted on social media platforms and announced on mainstream media,” a statement from a CMS reads.
According to WBTV’s weather forecast, snow will likely start in the North Carolina mountains around daybreak, but rain is more likely around Charlotte with sunrise readings near 40 degrees. But as the morning unfolds and the precipitation picks up in intensity, temperatures will fall into the 30s changing the rain over to snow for the afternoon.
No official decision has been made by any school districts at this time.
