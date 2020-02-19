CMS monitoring expected winter weather Thursday

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leadership are closely monitoring the weather forecast and the anticipated chance for winter weather on Thursday. District leadership will collaborate with county emergency officials as well as CDOT to determine the best decision with safety for students and staff as top priority. The district will alert families, students and staff using our normal communications channels. Additionally, any alert of a change in school schedules will be posted on social media platforms and announced on mainstream media,” a statement from a CMS reads.