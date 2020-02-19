Brown scores 24 to carry St. Joseph’s over Davidson 73-72

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freshman Cameron Brown scored a season-high 24 points as Saint Joseph’s snapped its seven-game losing streak, narrowly beating Davidson 73-72.
Brown made 10 of 13 shots, including a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left for Saint Joseph’s first Atlantic 10 victory of the season. Toliver Freeman had 16 points, and Rahmir Moore added 14 for Saint Joseph’s.
The Hawks scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team, and trailed by 19 at the break.
Kellan Grady had 20 points for the Wildcats. Luka Brajkovic and Carter Collins each had 16 points. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 11 rebounds.
