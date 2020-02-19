Breast Cancer Fighter already looking ahead to Race for the Cure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Donna Sinagra just shaved her head. She did so before breast cancer treatments took her hair from her. Her email was direct.
“I write to you today not to focus on my diagnosis, but to look ahead, for when you’re putting together #TeamMolly for Race for the Cure,” she said. "If I’m physically able to at that time, I would like to participate in some capacity. Whether that means walking the route or doing something behind the scenes.”
Done. You're in, Donna. I'll post the link to the team probably sometime in May or June for early planners like yourself.
Turns out, I know Donna. She helped fix my phone in the Apple store in SouthPark Mall few years ago and was great. I thanked her, left, and never heard from her again until this random email a week ago. She got the diagnosis no one sees coming, yet affects one out of eight women.
She’s in her third round of chemotherapy out of 16.
And for anyone else wondering... there are tons of opportunities for anyone to be part of our WBTV News #TeamMolly this coming October. You can run, walk, cheer, show up, watch live on TV, or share crazy, fantastic photos we all post from the Race. I always suggest showing up -- even if you don't walk or run -- if you can. There's just lots of awesome to see at the Susan G. Komen Charlotte signature event.
As an early note to Donna and anyone else, there are chariots available for fighters, thrivers and survivors. We’ll take care of anyone who wants to be there.
And **special note this year**: If all goes well, I’ll be coming back from maternity leave right around the race. Perfection.
Donna says she’ll receive chemo once a week from late February until May 13th and hopes to work during treatment.
“Balancing work and treatments so far hasn’t been easy,” she said. "But I’m managing as best as I can with the full support of my bosses. I’m getting amazing support from coworkers. I want to be at work every day.”
Managing "the best you can" is absolutely good enough.
This picture is awesome, Donna.
Had to post.
Hope to see you in October.
