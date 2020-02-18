Weather blog: Historic rain?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I was recently asked if the recent spate of rainfall in the Charlotte region is historic?
To accurately answer such a question, one has to delve into the details and compare what's occurred (to this point) to what's average versus what's historic.
To start, in terms of weather data, when meteorologists refer to "average", they mean a running average that's calculated based on the most recent 30 years of observations at a given location. That gives us a basis for what could normally be expected in a given year.
In Charlotte, those reports are recorded at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and sanctioned by the National Weather Service, using a uniform set of standards and equipment.
For the record, official weather observations for Charlotte were first collected in center city starting in October 1878 and lasting there until August 1948 before the operation was transferred six miles west to the airport the following month.
So, when you hear the term “on record” for any weather event, that’s based on data that only goes back 142 years.
With the above in mind, Charlotte receives, on average, 41.63" of precipitation annually (rain and melted ice and snow).
To get to the heart of the question, there’s no doubt, it has rained a lot around here. Not just this winter or past year, but in fact, over the past decade. Dating back to 2010, seven of the past 10 years have brought above-average rainfall.
So, this wet start to 2020 is not new. In fact, an argument can be made that the recent heavy rain is simply a continuation of a very wet mega-period that began in 2017.
As the graphic illustrates, in the past 38 months, Charlotte has received 167 inches of precipitation, resulting in a surplus of 38 inches. That's nearly equivalent to an entire "extra" year's worth of rain!
So, is this historic?
Perhaps surprisingly, not even close.
Even with seven of the past 10 years running above average, none of the past 15 years are even in the top 10 wettest on record.
Dating back to 1878, the wettest years on record in Charlotte have all featured tallies of more than 60 inches and that's only occurred once in the past 84 years (2003).
But, there have been exceptionally wet periods in recent memory. Fall 2016 was particularly soggy, with 35 consecutive days of measurable rain, but that was really the only noteworthy record in the past 15 years here. It has been exceedingly wet here the past two years (well above 50 inches of precipitation in both 2018 and 2019), but those too are exceptions.
Most years since 2010 has been just slightly wetter than normal or, in several cases, even well-below-average, namely in years when the region suffered through extended periods of drought.
Now, if this year remains on pace with the past three years, maybe a new trend will have started, but that still would not be historic. The wettest years on record here all had annual rainfall of 62 to 68 inches and we are not really close to those levels. As a note, the all-time yearly rainfall record for Charlotte is 68.44 inches set way back in 1884.
I think it's important to note that while the rain of late has not been historic, there does seem to be a noticeable increase in flooding across our part of the Carolinas. That's clearly a result of higher than average rainfall, in general, and several major storms that have produced storm totals of three inches or more in a relatively short period of time.
However, a contributing fact that has to be acknowledged is the ever-increasing removing of the natural, rain-soaking habitat which has (and is) being replaced at an alarming rate with urban sprawl. There’s simply less area for rain to soak in and more room for it to run off.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
