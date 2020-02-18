Richmond teacher charged with involuntary manslaughter in DUI crash that killed father of 5

According to the General District Court website, Hodges was charged with DWI in June 2019 in Henrico. She was found guilty, and placed under a one year restricted license beginning in October 2019. The court order stated Hodges was allowed to drive to and from work, houses of worship, medical facilities, and meetings and classes required after a DUI conviction. Hodges was also ordered to have an ignition interlock device in her car.