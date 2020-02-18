Report: Former Panther Greg Olsen to sign 1 year, $7M deal with Seattle Seahawks

(WBTV) - Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, according to a report from ESPN.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that Olsen is signing a one-year, $7 million deal that includes $5.5 million guaranteed with the Seahawks.
Schefter says Olsen visited and negotiated with Buffalo, Seattle and Washington but felt most comfortable with the Seahawks.
He reportedly “strongly considered” Buffalo and Washington before choosing Seattle.
Olsen’s former coach in Carolina, Ron Rivera, is now the head coach of the Washington Redskins, which had many fans thinking Olsen would choose the nation’s capitol as his new football home.
Instead, Olsen is joining Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson on a playoff contender in Seattle.
In late January 2020, the Carolina Panthers announced that they had mutually agreed to part ways with Olsen.
He previously spent nine seasons with the Panthers, playing in every game from 2011-16 and emerging as a go-to target for quarterback Cam Newton, earning the nickname “Mr. Reliable.”
