NC State looks to knock off No. 6 Duke

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: North Carolina State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Duke has relied on freshmen. Seniors Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have collectively accounted for 76 percent of North Carolina State's scoring this season and 84 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 54 percent of all Duke scoring, including 61 percent of the team's points over its last five.