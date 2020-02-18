Mike Palmieri leaving Mallard Creek

Now coach will head to Denmark High School and the task there will be familiar. The school is in the Atlanta area in Alpharetta. They will be starting their 3rd year of football and they haven’t been bad in their first 2 years. The Great Danes went 5-5 in year one and 7-3 in year two. But that success was at the AAAA level as the school is getting ready to jump to AAAAAAA which is the highest in the state of Georgia.