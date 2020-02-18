Mike Palmieri leaving Mallard Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 13 years at Mallard Creek, coach Mike Palmieri is leaving the Creek to go coach at Denmark High School in Georgia. It’s time for a new challenge he said, but it certainly will be hard to leave home.
“I’m always going to be Mallard Creek,” said coach. “You stay 13 years at a place... this is your home.”
Coach P started the football program back in 2007 in a time where Independence and Butler were the giants. But coach had a feeling the power of Charlotte high school football could shift to the north side.
“I thought we would win state titles and put kids in college,” said coach. "The national prominence, and the consistency has been great. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say I thought it would be 13 wins a season for the 7 or 8 years straight but I saw a lot of good things in this area, good qualities before I even took this job and I was right on.
In 13 years, coach amassed 139 wins, 3 state championships, 1 state runner up, 10 conference title and 10 seasons of 10 or more wins. Not a bad legacy to leave behind.
“Wins are big,” said coach. “But to see how many kinds we put in college, 4 year graduates, kids winning National Titles, and coming back to the program and seeing them with jobs, it really puts into perspective why you do the job.”
Now coach will head to Denmark High School and the task there will be familiar. The school is in the Atlanta area in Alpharetta. They will be starting their 3rd year of football and they haven’t been bad in their first 2 years. The Great Danes went 5-5 in year one and 7-3 in year two. But that success was at the AAAA level as the school is getting ready to jump to AAAAAAA which is the highest in the state of Georgia.
For more on coach’s conversation with WBTV Sports, check our the video.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.