Man gets 20 years in Caldwell County beating death

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Caldwell County man will spend at least two decades in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in a 34-year-old man’s killing.
Nathan Alexander Vasquez, 25, beat Marcus Alexander Devlin to death at his apartment on March 28, 2015.
The plea came less than 24 hours before Vasquez was to stand trial.
Prosecutors say Vasquez used a metal car jack handle to kill Devlin once he discovered his ex-girlfriend was in a relationship with the victim.
He texted and called the woman repeatedly the night before the homicide, before discovering her car parked at Devlin’s home.
Devin died from blunt force trauma to multiple areas of his body.
