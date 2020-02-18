Human remains discovered at site where missing Statesville man’s Jeep was found

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Investigators say human remains were recently found near the area where a missing Statesville man’s vehicle was just located more than a year after his disappearance.
On Monday, Feb. 17, police got a call about possible humans remains near the dead end of Sain Road, just east of the city limits. Investigators conducted a search of the area and collected the remains, which were sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.
Statesville Police say 53-year-old Marty Teague was reported missing after he was last seen at his Simonton Road home on July 24, 2018. In January, 2019, police said they were re-focusing the investigative efforts toward locating Teague’s 1994 Jeep Cherokee.
On Friday, August 30, one year and one month after Teague went missing, officials found that vehicle on a abandoned piece of property off Sain Road.
Statesville Police, Iredell Search and Rescue, the N.C. SBI and Troutman firefighters were all out at the location where the vehicle was found in August and searched the area for any possible clues about Teague’s whereabouts.
“Due to the overgrowth of vegetation in the area, searchers were unable to access the entire area,” officials said in August.
Teague is described as a white man with blue eyes and gray hair, weighing approximately 220 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Marty Teague is urged to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3535, Statesville Police Department Telecommunications at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
