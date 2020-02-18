First Alert: Rain today, wintry mix possible Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for today into Wednesday, with the increasing risk for rain, perhaps even a rumble of thunder tonight as a front closes in on the Charlotte area.
Most of the rain through the morning and midday hours will be patchy and light, before the bulk of it arrives late today into early Wednesday. Despite higher rain chances, today looks to be another mild day with highs back close to 60°.
The cold front will move through the region early Wednesday before stalling just to our south. As high pressure noses in from the north, some rain showers will still linger into Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be a tough forecast.
High temperatures will settle back into the cooler and more seasonal 50s Wednesday before dipping further down into the cold 40s Thursday and Friday.
There are still some major model discrepancies regarding the forecast beyond the midweek period. I’m certain we will be colder, but as another batch of precipitation drifts up into the Carolinas Thursday, it may be just cold enough for some wet snow to fall as a wave of low pressure moves past us Thursday night.
Again, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the Thursday forecast, so please stick with us and check back for updates often.
Looking beyond, Friday will bring more sunshine along with a chilly breeze and highs holding in the 40s and the weekend appears to start sunny before rain returns late Sunday into Monday.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
