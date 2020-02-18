First Alert: Mostly cloudy skies turn rainy through Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rather dry and gloomy start to your Tuesday, anticipate an uptick in rain chances through the remainder of the day especially during the late afternoon and evening hours.
We’re currently tracking a large batch of rain showers and an associated cold front situated south and west of the mountains - this rainmaker is setting its sights on the Carolinas. Despite overcast skies, southerly winds are driving high temperatures above-average into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the WBTV viewing area this afternoon.
A First Alert remains in effect today and continues through Wednesday morning with another First Alert now for Thursday - this as two rounds of inconvenient weather impacts your the majority of your workweek.
While shower activity has been few and far between for the first part of the day, scattered showers will become more widespread after the sunset and into the overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but moderate to heavy downpours will be more the rule rather than the exception over the next 12 to 18 hours.
The rain showers will likely carry over into the Wednesday morning especially southeast of the I-85 corridor, but expect the arrival of drier conditions by midday Wednesday.
Wednesday evening and Thursday morning should be provide us with a rather short-lived break from any precipitation just ahead of the arrival of more rain on Thursday afternoon and evening.
Based on the series of a model runs, there appears to be an opportunity for a wintry mix or even a few steady snow showers somewhere across the WBTV viewing area Thursday evening as temperatures fall below freezing. Be sure to check back regularly with the First Alert Weather Team as we fine-tune the forecast over the next 24-48 hours.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
