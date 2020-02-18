First Alert for late Tuesday plus – late week snow?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of rain is heading back our way for Tuesday, especially Tuesday night and into early Wednesday. Best estimate at this point puts rainfall amounts around a half inch.
The cold front pushing this rain across our region is packing much colder air and you’ll quickly notice it later Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
As overnight lows drop below freezing for three straight nights, an upper air disturbance will send another patch of precipitation into the Carolinas Thursday evening and overnight and just as we have seen a couple times already this season, some light snow may mix in again as this light batch moves past Thursday night. Once again however, no accumulation expected by Friday morning.
Looking beyond, the weekend appears to be sunny and dry at this point followed by a rainy Monday next week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas.
