Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 ahead of serious crash involving Ryan Newman on final lap

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. (CBS Sports) - Denny Hamlin is the winner after a thrilling and grueling Daytona 500 that took two days, and overtime; and saw multiple caution flags in the final 16 laps and OT.
It’s the third time Hamlin has won the Daytona 500, and he is the first driver to win back-to-back years at the Great American Race since Sterling Marlin in 1994 and 1995. Hamlin also becomes the sixth driver to win the Daytona 500 three times, joining Richard Petty (7), Cale Yarborough (4), and Bobby Allison, Jeff Gordon and Dale Jarrett (3).
The celebration in victory lane was muted after Hamlin’s win because of a crash on the final lap of the green-white-checker finish that saw Ryan Newman’s car go airborne and flip on the track several times after jockeying for position with Hamlin and Ryan Blaney coming out of turn four.
Before going off the air, the Fox television broadcast said that Newman was being taken by ambulance to a Daytona area hospital. Newman was looking for his second Daytona 500 win, after capturing the title in 2008.