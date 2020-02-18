CMPD searching for drivers who hit bicyclists, left scenes twice within 10 days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for the drivers who hit and killed two bicyclists in separate cases within days of each other.
The first crash happened around 9 p.m. on February 8, on The Plaza. Police say 62-year-old Karim Abdul Akbar died on the scene.
The second crash happened Monday night around 11 p.m. on Harrisburg Road in East Charlotte. Officials say 24-yr-old Franklin David Leal also died at that scene.
“We want to see that type of behavior restricted and take responsibility for your own action when you use or abuse the privilege of driving,” BikeWalk NC Executive Director Terry Lansdell said.
Lansdell is working with fellow bicyclists to push for change.
UNC- Charlotte professor Jim Bowen bikes to work every day.
“Over the 20 odd years that I’ve commuted, I’ve seen what seems to be more speeding, more red light running, more distracted driving,” bicyclist Jim Bowen said.
There is no bike lane on the stretch of Harrisburg Rd where the bicyclist died Monday night. But city leaders are working to make the city as a whole more bike friendly.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the city said:
"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of these victims. We are working with CMPD to gather more information on these crashes and evaluate the specific circumstances of each. The City’s Vision Zero initiative acknowledges that no loss of life or serious injury on Charlotte streets is acceptable. The City is committed to providing safe and comfortable transportation options for all our residents, whether they choose to travel by foot, bicycle, transit, or automobile.
"Pedestrians and cyclists are the most vulnerable users of our roadways, however most of Charlotte was developed during a time when our transportation strategy was focused on moving as many vehicles as possible. Vision Zero is a priority as we build a more balanced transportation network that moves away from the legacy of auto-oriented development.
"The City of Charlotte has implemented bike facilities that include 126 miles of bike lanes, 9 miles of shared use paths, and 52 miles of greenways. In addition to the $4 million Bicycle Program allocation, the City of Charlotte, along with other partners, has allocated funding for bicycle infrastructure through other, recent, standalone projects including:
- The Cross Charlotte Trail – $94.4M
- The Rail Trail Bridge over I-277 - $11M
- The Parkwood Avenue Streetscape Project (13th St. to Davidson St.) - $8.3M
- The Uptown Cycle Track (5th/6th St.) - $6.5M
- Parkwood Avenue Improvements (Davidson St. to The Plaza) - $3.7M
- The Plaza Street Conversion - $0.95M"
These bicyclists say bike lanes and lower speed limits are steps in the right direction, but they believe it still comes down to drivers sharing the road.
“As much as we need the infrastructure, I think we need people to recognize that they’re putting cyclists and pedestrians at risk with their driving behavior,” Bowen said
Police are looking for the drivers involved in both of these crashes.
They’re looking for a 2015 to 2017 Honda Civic Coupe with front-end damage and a missing H-emblem from the crash on The Plaza. They’re also looking for a white 2005 to 2008 Toyota Corolla with a broken headlight and missing front bumper from Monday night’s crash on Harrisburg Road.
