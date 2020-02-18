Clemson to face Georgia to open 2021 season opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson’s season opener in 2021 could have immediate College Football Playoff implications.
The Tigers and the Bulldogs are set to meet in Charlotte on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium.
“Kicking off the 2021 season with this match-up will be a tremendous showcase for both universities and our fans,” said Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich. “UGA is a great football program and we know that Charlotte will provide a first-class experience for everyone involved.”
The meeting will be the sixth contest between the two perennial playoff contenders. The two teams will also square off in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta in 2024.
The series has favored Georgia. Overall, the Tigers are 18-42-4 against Georgia. Under Dabo Swinney, the Tigers are 1-1 against the Bulldogs. The Tigers lost their last meeting against the Bulldogs 45-21 in Athens.
Clemson and Georgia will face off in home-and-home series 2029-30 and 2032-33.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.