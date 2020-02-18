Charlotte artists report damaged art, stolen property after event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Artists based in Charlotte’s Villa Heights neighborhood say they are down thousands of dollars.
Southern Tiger Collective owners told police they believe someone purposefully damaged and stole artwork, and other belongings, left out after their anniversary party.
“We help a lot of people make a living through art,” co-owner Alex DeLarge says.
In the Southern Tiger Collective warehouse, they have created that art with dozens of visiting artists.
“We invite people of every color, every size, every gender to come here and make art and they think they’re safe,” DeLarge says. “And they were kind of shown the opposite of that, so it’s heartbreaking for everyone involved, not just financially.”
DeLarge says after their second anniversary event, they left items including murals, tents and a grill out back, then found these things damaged, or lost, the next morning.
“Seeing that was the exact opposite of the vibe we had just experienced not 10 hours before at our anniversary event,” he says.
He and is co-owner admit they should not have left the items out, but say the loss of a $2,000-3,000 mural is a big hit for someone trying to make it in the art world.
“[The artists] got followers, they got people’s eyes on their painting,” he says. “But if somebody’s interested in that painting, sorry, it’s been damaged.”
They have filed police reports, citing thousands of dollars gone, to something they believe was targeted.
Now, they want some sort of resolution.
“We just want to keep doing what we do,” DeLarge says. “So, I want everything to get resolved, pay for what was broken or return what was stolen.”
The artists believe they know who did this, and DeLarge is offering to create a mural for that person if they come forward, apologize, and pay for the damages.
Police are now investigating. At this point, no charges have been filed.
