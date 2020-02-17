14-year-old boy dies after being hit by car on Valentine’s Day in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified a 14-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Fort Mill Friday evening.
The incident happened in the area of Pleasant Road at Whitley Road around 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered that a 14-year-old boy, identified Monday as Bryan Orkofsky, had been hit by the vehicle while apparently trying to cross the road.
Emergency services personnel responded and Orkofsky was flown from the scene to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. He died at the hospital some time later.
An investigation is still underway, and no charges have been bought forth at this time.
