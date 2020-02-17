Woman charged with neglect after testing positive for drugs while pregnant with triplets, two of whom died

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested in Chester County after investigators say she tested positive for drugs while she was pregnant with triplets, two of whom died.
Cassandra Carter, 36, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person late Friday night.
According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, she was arrested because she tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while she was due to have the triplets.
Carter gave birth in June of 2019. Two of the babies died and the third has many medical issues, officials said. Carter wasn’t arrested until the Department of Social Services sent the sheriff’s office the results of their investigation.
Carter was placed in jail under a $20,000 bond.
No further information has been released.
