Video: Radar shows swarms of birds flocking back to the U.S. that could be coming to Northeast Ohio

“Hard to say what species might be represented here,” Harvey Webster, Chief Wildlife Officer for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, said. “It would be too early for the neotropical migrants like warblers, tanagers, orioles and the like. But large numbers of Purple Martins can move through these region in February so that is a possibility. And Purple Martins do come to Ohio and nest throughout the region with the earliest birds showing up in the Cleveland area in mid April. That said, the earliest sighting of a Purple Martin in the Cleveland region was March 1st back in 1929.”