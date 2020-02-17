Video: Radar shows swarms of birds flocking back to the U.S. that could be coming to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The National Weather Service in Key West, Florida posted a video to social media showing swarms of migratory birds making their way back to the U.S. Sunday night.
According to the post the radar shows the birds flew from the Cuba into the Florida Straights.
The radar is so sensitive it can distinguish between birds, which show up as green and yellow on the radar, and rain which shows up as blue.
“Hard to say what species might be represented here,” Harvey Webster, Chief Wildlife Officer for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, said. “It would be too early for the neotropical migrants like warblers, tanagers, orioles and the like. But large numbers of Purple Martins can move through these region in February so that is a possibility. And Purple Martins do come to Ohio and nest throughout the region with the earliest birds showing up in the Cleveland area in mid April. That said, the earliest sighting of a Purple Martin in the Cleveland region was March 1st back in 1929.”
If you watch closely at the beginning of the radar loop you can see a first flock of birds leaving the Florida Keys, before a second much larger flock from Cuba flies over the Keys to the mainland.
The migration in Florida indicates we are seeing the early signs of spring.
“Yes, spring is coming,” Webster said. “Great horned owls are nesting, Bald Eagles will be laying eggs soon. I’ve seen quite a few American Robins about. And the groundhog didn’t see his shadow.”
