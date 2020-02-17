Toyota of N Charlotte’s guide to fuel efficiency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
Do you sometimes feel like your fuel efficiency just isn’t where it should be? Gas is expensive, and if your car isn’t getting the fuel economy it’s supposed to, you can find yourself shelling out way more money than you need to be just to get around town. However, we know not everyone is in the market for a new, more fuel-efficient ride. That’s why we sat down with our team of N Charlotte Toyota experts to get their best tips for maximizing fuel efficiency for your current ride. Read on!
4 fuel efficiency tips to save you money
Tip #1: Get routine maintenance taken care of, especially for your tires. Routine car care is always important, but it has a direct effect on fuel efficiency. You should stay on top of your Charlotte car maintenance appointments. Our techs will be able to give your car a multi-point inspection and spot any issues that could be bringing your fuel economy down, like a dirty air filter or bad oxygen sensors. They can also keep you up to date on tire care - keeping your tires inflated to the proper PSI will keep your fuel efficiency where it should be in terms of MPGs.
Tip #2: Lighten the load. Having extra weight in your car will negatively affect your fuel efficiency - the more weight your car has to carry, the harder it has to work to get around. The harder it works, the more fuel it uses. Our N Charlotte Toyota dealership recommends emptying out your trunk and your backseat and getting rid of anything that’s not absolutely necessary for your drive time.
Not only that, ditch accessories that you aren’t using! Roof racks create drag, which drags down fuel efficiency. You can also ditch unused bike racks, etc. to save your fuel and in turn, save your money.
Tip #3: Try not to idle if you can help it.Idling wastes gas. There’s no getting around it. If you find yourself sitting in your vehicle waiting, turn your vehicle off and restart it when you’re ready to hit the road. Otherwise, you’re burning fuel you could be putting to good use otherwise.
Tip #4: Adjust your driving habits. If you have a habit of putting the pedal to the metal, then now’s the time to reform your driving habits. Slamming on the gas will utilize more fuel than necessary. Instead, ease into your acceleration (it’s safer, too). Additionally, get into the practice of using cruise control in your N Charlotte Toyota when it’s appropriate (on the highway, in no traffic, in good weather and during the day).
Schedule Charlotte Toyota service today to boost your savings
