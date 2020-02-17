Toyota of N Charlotte’s guide to fuel efficiency

Do you sometimes feel like your fuel efficiency just isn’t where it should be? Gas is expensive, and if your car isn’t getting the fuel economy it’s supposed to, you can find yourself shelling out way more money than you need to be just to get around town. However, we know not everyone is in the market for a new, more fuel-efficient ride. That’s why we sat down with our team of N Charlotte Toyota experts to get their best tips for maximizing fuel efficiency for your current ride. Read on!