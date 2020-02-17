Thornton, Boston College hold off N.C. State for 71-68 win

NC State basketball (Source: Wimberly, Nate)
By Gethin Coolbaugh (Associated Press) | February 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 10:43 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Derryck Thornton had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jay Heath scored 16 points, and Boston College held off a second-half surge from North Carolina State in a 71-68 win.

Nik Popovic added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jairus Hamilton scored 11 for Boston College, which has won four of its last seven.

The Eagles have not won back-to-back games since a season-high four-game win streak Dec. 7 to 21.

