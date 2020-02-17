Texas teen identified in social media threat investigation in Caldwell Co., threat deemed non-credible

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement and school officials have identified a teen from Texas as the person who was sending threats to schools in Caldwell County Monday and the threat has been deemed as non-credible.
On Monday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a report of multiple threats of violence from a student at Hudson Middle School. The student stated that the threats were directed at students and faculty of the school from an unknown user on Snapchat.
Once the report was received, members of the Hudson Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office worked together with the Caldwell County School System to ensure the safety of the students at Hudson Middle School as well as other schools within Caldwell County.
Investigators made an emergency request for user information related to the account the threats were made through. The records revealed that the posts were uploaded to Snapchat from Cypress, Texas, a suburb of Houston.
Investigators in Caldwell County made a request for assistance through the ICAC Network (Internet Crimes Against Children Network) and Members of the ICAC Network responded to the address provided by Snapchat.
Officials say the uploader of the comments was identified and also admitted to making the post to member’s law enforcement. The uploader of the comments was identified as a 16-year-old male and his parents are cooperating with the investigation.
Investigators are currently working with the local District Attorney’s Office and authorities in Texas to establish criminal charges related to this case.
Investigators have found no connection the uploader has to anyone in Caldwell County. The threats that were received via Snapchat have been deemed as non-credible and there is no imminent threat to any school with in Caldwell County.
Officials say there may still be an increased law enforcement presence at selected schools in Caldwell County in the coming days.
