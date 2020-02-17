Two dead in apartment shooting near hospital in Concord, ‘shelter in place’ order lifted

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near a hospital in Concord Monday morning, according to the Concord Police Department.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Candlewood Square Apartment complex on Lake Concord Road, just across the street from Atrium Health Cabarrus. Police said a person was shot in an apartment and they believed the suspect was still inside.
Residents at the apartments were being asked to shelter in place after the shooting was reported and police couldn’t make contact with the suspect.
Police at the scene told WBTV before 11 a.m. that they still had not confirmed if anyone had actually been shot.
Just after 11 a.m., police said officers had gone into the apartment and found two people deceased. They said preliminary information leads them to believe this was not a random act of violence and there is not continuing threat to the community.
The shelter in place order was then lifted.
There is no word on what may have led to the shooting and no names have been released.
**This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.
