Police report: 13-year-old says he accidentally shot 11-year-old brother with cousin’s gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say an 11-year-old boy was shot by his 13-year-old brother Sunday night at an apartment complex in Whitehaven.
Police said the shooting occurred at the Graceland Farm Apartments on Bonnie Drive Sunday night.
Authorities have arrested the 13-year-old boy and his cousin, 24-year-old Rashad Thompson.
According to the police report, officers responded to the scene and found the 13-year-old boy holding the victim. He said he accidentally shot his brother with his cousin’s gun, which his cousin said was unloaded. Police later found the gun in Thompson’s vehicle.
The 11-year-old went to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
The 13-year--old was charged with aggravated assault and Thompson was charged with reckless endangerment.
