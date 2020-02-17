One person dead after crash in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person is dead after a crash in northwest Charlotte Monday morning.
The incident happened on Old Plank Road around 11 a.m.
Mecklenburg EMS says one person was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. That person has not been identified.
There;s no word on what happened in the crash or how many people were involved. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s major crash investigation unit is on scene conducting an investigation.
This is a developing story and officials have not released any other details.
